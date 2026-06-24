Warriors championship mural unveiled at Temple Gardens Centre

A new mural celebrating the Moose Jaw Warriors’ historic 2024 Western Hockey League championship season is now on display at Temple Gardens Centre, giving fans a permanent tribute to one of the most memorable moments in the city’s sports history.

The mural was completed June 16 and installed on the north concourse wall near the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame, where it is expected to be viewed by thousands of visitors attending hockey games, concerts, and other events throughout the year.

The project was spearheaded and fully funded by the Downtown Moose Jaw Association (DMJA), which first proposed the mural during city budget discussions in November 2025. The initiative received final approval from city council on May 26 as part of a broader package of public art projects across Moose Jaw.

DMJA vice-chair John Iatridis said community response has been overwhelmingly positive since the mural was installed.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback. People are excited to see it, excited to get into the building, and happy that we’re celebrating this moment,” he said.

Created by mural artist Andrew Robertson, the artwork spans four panels, each measuring four feet by eight feet, creating a finished piece approximately eight feet (2.4 metres) high and 16 feet (4.9 metres) wide. The mural depicts former Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk lifting the Ed Chynoweth Cup after the Warriors captured the franchise’s first WHL championship in 2024, ending a 40-year wait for a league title.

“It’s the moment our captain finally got to hoist the trophy after (the franchise waited) 40 years to do so,” he said. “We had some different ideas, but that’s what it came down to. The team felt the trophy should be the main centerpiece. It’s our captain hoisting the trophy, and he was the first one to lift it, so that was the idea.”

Iatridis said the location was chosen after discussions with arena staff and city officials about where the mural would receive the greatest visibility.

“They recommended the location because it’s accessible even during concerts and is a high-traffic area during games, allowing as many people as possible to see it,” he said.

The project also marks the first collaboration between the DMJA and Shaunavon-based artist Andrew Robertson. Iatridis said he had known Robertson for years and was aware of his extensive mural experience. Having previously expressed interest in completing a mural in Moose Jaw, Robertson was a natural choice to bring the championship tribute to life.

Installation of the mural panels was completed by Aaron Lalonde of Bulldog Home Renos, with the project ultimately finished nearly two months ahead of the July-August timeline initially anticipated when it was presented to council in May.

A longtime Warriors fan, Iatridis has previously urged residents to support the community-owned team through both winning and losing seasons. He said the mural represents more than a championship victory and serves as a lasting reminder of a milestone that united the community after four decades of waiting.

“We’ve always wanted something in the city (to commemorate) that championship season after 40 years in the league,” he said.

While the current mural is located inside Temple Gardens Centre, the DMJA is already considering ways to expand its visibility.

“One thing we’ve discussed is having something similar, like a replica, put up somewhere in the downtown area,” Iatridis said. “That’s something we’d like people walking around downtown to be able to see.”

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express