Moose Jaw salutes its heroes as Hometown Parade launches fair weekend

Rain clouds and cooler temperatures failed to keep residents away as the annual Moose Jaw Hometown Parade rolled through downtown on June 18, officially launching the 2026 Hometown Fair weekend.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the parade followed its traditional route along Main Street North, drawing large crowds of spectators who lined the sidewalks to celebrate one of Moose Jaw’s most anticipated summer traditions.

This year’s theme, “Salute to Your Heroes,” was evident throughout the procession. Military organizations, including the Saskatchewan Dragoons, CAE, and local cadet groups, joined emergency responders from the Moose Jaw Police Service, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Medavie Health Services West, and Moose Jaw Search and Rescue in celebrating community service. Providence Place and retirement home residents carried signs highlighting their own contributions as farmers, road builders, cashiers and other everyday heroes, while several retirement home floats incorporated superhero imagery featuring residents themselves.

The White Heather Pipe Band added to the festivities with a marching bagpipe performance, helping honour the community heroes celebrated throughout the parade.

Despite intermittent rain throughout the evening, families gathered under umbrellas and rain jackets, while children eagerly collected treats and waved to parade participants passing by. More than 50 entries took part in the procession, showcasing the community spirit that has made the Hometown Parade a fair-weekend tradition for generations.

The parade also served as a public welcome to the Hometown Fair, which ran June 19 to 21 at the Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds.

In an earlier interview with the Moose Jaw Express, Moose Jaw Exhibition Company general manager Tanya Legare said the fair remains an event designed to bring residents together.

“It’s something that the whole family can enjoy. We’re family friendly, so everybody of all ages can come in and enjoy and be with their loved ones,” she said.

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express