Revving Up for a Cause: Western Canadian Nationals Car Show this weekend in Moose Jaw

Get ready to hear some engines roar, Moose Jaw.

This coming weekend July 31 – August 2nd, our city is set to become the center of automotive passion as the Western Canadian Nationals (WCN) Car Show rolls into town for a spectacular three-day event.

Scheduled for July 31 through August 2, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across Canada and the United States. While the shiny chrome and vintage steel will be the main draw, this is far more than just a place to park some classic cars—it’s a week-long experience dedicated to community, celebration, and a heartfelt commitment to families in need.

Formerly known as “Super Run,” the event was rebranded as the Western Canadian Nationals in 2025 to reflect its growing national profile. Historically, the event has rotated between host cities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Bringing the show to Moose Jaw is a major step toward restoring the long-standing Prairie rotation.

The festivities begin on July 31 with a meet-and-greet and registration package pickup. The main public show days follow on August 1 and 2, with gates open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can expect a family-friendly atmosphere packed with activities, including live music, a dedicated kids’ zone, food trucks, and plenty of “cruising” tunes to keep the energy high.

Dave Bura of the WCN explains that the event is built on the thrill of the road. “Car guys want to cruise,” Bura says. “Cruising provides a great opportunity to see people and other collectors, and to get to know new people.” The excitement actually starts days before the main event, with stops in Swift Current, Claybank, and Assiniboia, leading up to the “Hot Rod Hangout” at the Town and Country Mall in Moose Jaw.

The event will be hosted at the Anderson Auto and Memorabilia Collection, located just east of the city. For owners Cal and Mel Anderson, hosting the WCN is a natural fit for their property, which has become a “hidden gem” of automotive history.

For the past 12 years, the Andersons have welcomed visitors to their acreage, not just to admire their impressive collection of classic automobiles, motorcycles, and vintage bicycles, but to preserve local history. Their collection even includes the original Ronald McDonald statue and train from the former McDonald’s restaurant at the Town ‘N’ Country Mall—a piece of nostalgia that sparks fond memories for many locals.

“To me, everything has a story—where you bought it, or the mileage, or how somebody restored it,” Mel Anderson says. “We’ve had people from all over the world tour our place.”Driving for a Difference

For the Andersons and the WCN volunteer team, the car show is ultimately about giving back. The event is non-profit, and $20 from every registration and spectator ticket will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan, an organization that supports families traveling for their children’s medical care. The cause is deeply personal for the Andersons. They have seen firsthand the importance of the Ronald McDonald House through their own family experiences, including the recovery of a nephew after a serious accident and the support provided to an employee during her daughter’s battle with leukemia.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the kids,” Mel Anderson explains. “It makes your heart feel full, giving back to a charity that helps so many people.

Adding to the excitement, the WCN will feature appearances by Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf from the hit Canadian reality series Rust Valley Restorers.

The charismatic duo have transformed a lifelong passion for automobiles into a thriving business and media success story. Based in Tappen, British Columbia, their partnership combines unique backgrounds in heavy industry with a deep-seated love for automotive history.

Mike Hall: From Blasting Rocks to Restoring Classics

Born in 1958, Mike Hall spent much of his career in the high-stakes construction industry. As the owner of a rock-blasting and slope stabilization company, his daily work involved the dangerous, specialized task of scaling cliff faces with ropes and explosives. Despite this demanding professional life, Hall’s true passion remained automotive; he purchased his first vehicle, a 1967 Chevy, at age 15.

Over the years, Hall funneled his career earnings into a massive collection of classic cars, eventually accumulating between 400 and 500 vehicles on his property. In 2017, seeking to simplify his life for the sake of his family, Hall attempted to sell his land and the entire collection. The listing garnered massive viral attention, catching the eye of television producers who saw the potential in both his unique “field of dreams” collection and his colorful personality. This led to the launch of Rust Bros Restoration and the hit series Rust Valley Restorers.

Avery Shoaf: The “Muscle Car MacGyver”

A native of British Columbia’s Shuswap region, Avery Shoaf built his reputation as a gifted mechanic with a talent for bringing old machinery back to life. For years, Shoaf operated his own business specializing in the complex repair and rebuilding of heavy drilling and construction equipment.

Shoaf and Hall’s friendship began around 2004, after Shoaf met Hall through his son, Connor. While Shoaf had always possessed a personal interest in vintage motors, his career was firmly rooted in heavy equipment. When Hall pivoted to professional automotive restoration, he tapped Shoaf to serve as the lead mechanic and shop manager for Rust Bros Restoration. Shoaf’s sharp technical instincts and his witty rapport with Hall quickly made him a fan favorite, eventually leading to his own independent projects, including Wildman Restorations.

Whether you are a seasoned car collector, a family looking for a weekend outing, or someone who simply appreciates the beauty of automotive history, the Western Canadian Nationals has something for everyone.

By Joan Ritchie