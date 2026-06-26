New protective netting at Ross Wells Ballpark addresses long-standing resident concerns

After years of complaints from nearby residents about deteriorating netting, foul balls leaving the park, and game-day access restrictions, new protective netting has been installed at Ross Wells Ballpark.

The City of Moose Jaw announced June 16 that work on the project was completed earlier this month, with installation taking place between June 3 and June 11.

“The netting at Ross Wells Ballpark had reached its end of life and had become torn and difficult to repair further,” the City of Moose Jaw said in a written response to the Moose Jaw Express.

The replacement project was completed by contractor Wind & Sun Protection Inc. at a cost of $94,173, funded through the Community Services capital budget.

While the annual Homestand concert has raised approximately $80,000 for Ross Wells Ballpark since 2021, supporting projects including LED lighting upgrades, bleacher improvements, and other infrastructure enhancements, the city is responsible for supplying and maintaining the protective netting.

City officials said funding for the project was approved in December 2025, followed by public procurement in January, bid submissions in February, contract negotiations in March, and infrastructure investigations in April before construction began in June. The city said weather conditions, ground thaw, and contractor availability all influenced scheduling.

According to the city, the previous netting had been in place since approximately 2000 to 2005 and had reached the end of its service life.

“Resident feedback was taken into consideration for the timing and prioritization of this project,” the city noted.

The issue has been a source of frustration for nearby homeowners for years.

In September 2025, several residents told the Moose Jaw Express that baseballs regularly left the park, damaging vehicles and properties, while road closures during Miller Express games prevented some homeowners from accessing their garages and driveways. Some residents said the affected streets were their only route to their properties because they lack rear alley access.

At the time, residents pointed to large holes and damaged sections throughout the existing netting, arguing that repairs and upgrades were long overdue. Some also questioned whether the netting was tall enough to prevent foul balls from leaving the park.

The concerns resurfaced publicly this spring when a large sign criticizing City Hall and baseball appeared on a nearby corner lot just days before work on the new netting began.

The replacement project included additional foul-line coverage intended to help address concerns about balls leaving the park.

“The foul line netting is 50 per cent taller than the previous netting. A 10-foot fence with 15-foot net above gives 25-foot coverage,” the city said.

While the taller netting is intended to help address concerns about balls leaving the park, residents have also welcomed changes related to game-day access.

The city has not yet determined whether the upgraded netting will affect future traffic-control measures or street closures during Miller Express games, but a recent traffic advisory included another change welcomed by nearby residents.

Ron Hardy, who has been outspoken about the issue for several years, noted the advisory stated that traffic on portions of Caribou Street East and Third Avenue Northeast would be permitted to access properties during game-day road closures — something he said residents had sought for years.

“After eight years, we finally have access to our property again,” Hardy said.

Hardy welcomed both developments, although he remains uncertain whether the new netting will completely solve the problem of foul balls leaving the park.

“I’m happy to see that they’re doing something that’s going to help the situation,” he added.

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express