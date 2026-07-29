Dog shows, fire truck rides featured at Sukanen Family Day

A strong breeze kept the mosquitoes away for the Sukanen Ship Museum’s annual Family Day.

A steady stream of parents and youngsters took advantage of the sunny Sunday to enjoy various activities.

For some youngsters the morning and afternoon dog shows by the Moose Jaw Dog Club were the highlight.

The owners and dogs performed dog agility trials, obedience and scent trials.

Participating dogs came from a number of breeds and ages.

The oldest dog was a champion 14-year-old “retired’’ fellow who still likes to play. One dog was a three-and one-half year old who, the emcee said, is great when she listens.

One dog responded to obedience commands while another found a hidden scented object.

When the show ended 10 children and 10 dogs took part in a relay race.

Children were encouraged to pet the dogs after the shows.

On the pioneer village streets youngsters caught rides on a fire truck and a go-cart train pulled by a garden tractor and the people movers touring the museum site.

Twenty-five cent ice cream cones, treats and $6 burgers were popular.

A chap from Regina brought his children and grandchildren to Family Day.

“I didn’t know this was here until three years ago,’’ he said. “I wish I had known sooner.’’

He discovered the museum on his way home from a day trip to Castle Butte near Bengough.

He plans to attend the threshing bee again on September 12 and 13.

The Boy Scouts set up an exhibit in front of the octagonal building housing Boy Scout displays.

Just as visitors came past the front gate the Autism Society had an exhibit with games and puzzles for the younger set and information about the organization..

In the Kampen Hall commissary there were colouring sheets to work on and crafts to put together.

The museum slashes admission fees to $2 from $10 on Family Day to thank the community for its ongoing support.