Community accepts Legion’s invitation to attend party

It started with pancakes and concluded with music by the Stray Dogs and much laughter and celebratory hugs and fist bumps. In between was a memorable meat draw, birthday cake, medal presentation, an opportunity to reflect on the past 100 years and take a hopeful glance into the future.

The occasion was the July 18 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion across Canada, and most significantly, at Branch No. 59, Moose Jaw’s Legion on Fairford street West.

A pancake breakfast always draws a crowd and the Legion’s breakfast was no exception. Volunteers cooked and served cases of sausages but it was the pancakes that set the mood for the remainder of the day. Not content to serve the traditional round cakes, the cooks for this party were busy coming up with novel designs that random customers would enjoy: a lovely heart, a happy-face pancake, how about the pancake in the shape of 100 that even Mayor James Murdock hesitated to accept and instead had it displayed for the rest of the day.

Then came the pancake that took up the full size of the foil pan. “What are we going to do with that?” asked volunteer server Deb Higgins, as she folded it in half and then in half again.

The next customer was a young lad who agreeably held out his plate. His eyes widened and a grin the size of the pancake filled his face. He added a suitable amount of syrup and off he went to show his friends.

That tone of fun and enjoyment continued for the rest of the party, with several hundred people on hand for each of the events of the day. They witnessed long-time member Michael James (Jim) MacNeil receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers and they heard the heart-felt message of remembrance from Branch President Christine Simpson.

“For 100 years the Legion has stood as a place of honour and belonging,” she said. “It has been a voice for veterans, a source of support in times of need and a guardian of remembrance for generations of Canadians. From its official incorporation in 1926 to its continuing work today, the Legion has carried forward a simple but profound promise: that those who served will not be forgotten and that their sacrifices will continue to guide and strengthen our communities.”

Simpson said veterans gave of themselves in service to Canada— in war, in peacekeeping, in domestic operations and in service at home and abroad.

“Your courage, discipline, resilience and sense of duty are the foundations upon which this organization was built. We are honoured by your presence, humbled by your example and grateful for the freedoms and opportunities made possible through your service.”

She also paid tribute to the families of veterans for their strength and sacrifice.

“To all members of the Royal Canadian Legion, past and present, thank you for keeping this mission alive. Whether you are a veteran, an associate member, an affiliate member, a volunteer or a supporter, each of you has helped make the Legion more than a building or an organization. You have made it a community.”

Simpson said this sense of community made the anniversary event possible. She thanked local businesses and organizations who contributed time, money and merchandise to make the day a success.

The day’s events were co-ordinated by Marcia Lane, Branch 59’s financial chairperson.

“The community involvement on Saturday (July 18) was incredible. Our pancake breakfast brought out families, our members, cadets, our mayor, and MLAs. It was wonderful to see this. Our meat draw had a packed house with overflow out into our parking lot. Then there was our evening parking lot party. The response from our community was great. Our band from Moose Jaw, The Stray Dogs, kept the crowd entertained all night. Our food truck, Prairie Aloha Ice, worked so well with us, and I would recommend them to anyone hosting an event.

Lane said she had people come up to her saying the Legion should have an annual event like this and agreed it could be something the Legion could look at.

She said overall the day was successful. “It was a good way to put a community focus on the Legion and celebrate the Legion’s 100th anniversary. It was good to see members and our community of Moose Jaw come out to celebrate.”

What comes next? Business as usual at the Legion which is open Monday to Saturday, with Monday evening bingo and the Saturday afternoon meat draw and Chase the Ace draw. As fall begins, regular dart and shuffleboard leagues resume, there will be Sunday curling in the winter, weekday card games and veterans’ coffee gatherings. A Veterans’ luncheon is planned for Sept. 19 and a fundraising barbecue will take place Sept. 26.

The annual poppy campaign will begin in mid-October, culminating in the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day service at the Temple Gardens Centre arena and community luncheon at the Legion branch. School students from all grades will also participate in the annual contests of posters, essays and poetry.