Golden Ticket Volleyball Club wraps up largest and most successful season to date

Golden Ticket Volleyball Club (GTVC) is celebrating its strongest season yet after completing a fourth year marked by record participation, provincial-level success, and continued growth in both its boys’ and girls’ programs.

The Moose Jaw-based club fielded 13 teams during the 2025-26 season, the largest offering in its history, while attracting athletes from 11 communities outside Moose Jaw. The season concluded June 1 with the club’s year-end banquet and awards celebration at Temple Gardens Centre.

Director and Golden Ticket Sports co-owner Tanner Brightman said the club continues to build momentum.

“I would say our fourth year was our longest and most diverse offering yet, with 13 teams this season, which is the largest offering that we’ve put forward in the four years,” Brightman said.

Among the club’s biggest success stories this season was the continued growth of its boys’ program, which produced strong results at both the provincial and national levels.

“The boys’ side is one area that we’re especially proud of, considering there hadn’t been a male club volleyball program in Moose Jaw for the better part of the last 25 years,” he said.

The club’s 16U and 18U boys teams recorded multiple top-three finishes in Division 1 competition, while the 16U Gold squad captured a provincial silver medal and finished 21st at nationals. Five members of that team — Xander Nelson, Lex Mohle, Nixon Mohle, Damian Mullan, and Rylan Yost — were also selected to represent Saskatchewan this summer, marking the first time GTVC athletes have earned spots on a provincial team.

Nelson was also named Saskatchewan Volleyball’s 16U Indoor Player of the Year, becoming the first GTVC athlete to earn the honour.

“The criteria for that award are interesting because it actually requires another club to nominate him,” Brightman said. “He’s very deserving. He’s been with the club since the beginning, and he’s what we call a CNP — a certified nice person. Not only can he really play, but he’s a good human as well.”

Additional provincial recognition came through Team Saskatchewan Futures camp invitations for athletes including Troy Maltese and Kuokuo Tian, giving them an opportunity to enter the province’s high-performance development pathway.

On the girls’ side, GTVC fielded teams from 14U through 18U, including multiple teams in both the 14U and 16U divisions. Brightman said strong athlete retention has fuelled continued growth. The 16U Girls Gold team highlighted the season by travelling to Billings, Mont., before advancing to nationals and competing against teams from across North America.

Ella Grapentine was named one of GTVC’s 16U Athletes of the Year, while Ryanne Hernandez earned Most Valuable Player honours for the 16U Girls Gold team.

Brightman credits much of the club’s success to athlete development, coaching stability, and community support. He said one of the club’s original goals was to create local opportunities.

“When we started … one of the big pushes was, instead of people leaving Moose Jaw for Regina or elsewhere, we would try to have that be the inverse, where people were coming to Moose Jaw,” he said. That goal appears to be paying off, with athletes from 11 communities outside Moose Jaw competing for the club this season.

Looking ahead to year five, Brightman said the focus will be on refining competition schedules, coach development, and improving the athlete experience.

“The best player development is coach development,” he said. “If the people leading these athletes continue to improve, and we continue to invest in them, then the club will continue to improve as a byproduct of that.”

Those interested in learning more about the upcoming season can begin submitting expressions of interest starting July 1, with additional information expected in early August.

For more information, contact Brightman at 306-541-9112 or Tanner@GoldenTicketSports.com.

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express