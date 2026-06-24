Your guide to Canada Day celebrations in Moose Jaw

Residents will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate Canada Day on July 1, with activities running from morning until night and culminating in the fireworks display at Hamilton Flats.

Pancake breakfast at the Cosmo Centre

Residents can start the day at the Cosmo Senior Citizens Centre’s annual pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The annual fundraiser will feature pancakes, sausages, strawberries, whipped cream, coffee, and tea. Entertainment will include pianist Kelly Sapergia performing O Canada, along with performances by Liberté Dance students and singers from the Harmony Arts Program.

Tickets are $15, with proceeds supporting centre programming and operations.

The Cosmo Centre is located at 235 Third Avenue Northeast and can be reached at 306-692-6072. For more information, visit “COSMO SENIOR CITIZENS MOOSE JAW” on Facebook or CosmoSeniorCentre.com.

ParkArt celebrates 50 years

One of Moose Jaw’s longest-running Canada Day traditions reaches a major milestone this year as the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery marks the 50th anniversary of ParkArt.

The annual arts and crafts market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Crescent Park and is expected to feature more than 80 vendors selling handmade products, artwork, jewellery, pottery, woodworking, and baked goods. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under can attend for free.

Visitors will also receive complimentary admission to the museum and gallery, where children’s activities and face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. The Moose Jaw Elks will once again provide food service on site.

For more information, visit MJMAG.ca or call 306-692-4471.

Canada Day tournament at Lynbrook

Golfers can celebrate the holiday during Lynbrook Golf Club’s annual Canada Day Tournament.

The four-person team event begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and combines stroke-play scoring with a Canada Ball format. Registration is open to both members and non-members, with discounted rates available for junior golfers.

The registration deadline is June 29 through the Lynbrook pro shop.

The Lynbrook Golf Course is located at 1525 Fourth Avenue Northwest and the Pro Shop can be reached at 306-692-2838. For more information, visit LynbrookGolf.org.

Over the Bridge celebration

South Hill residents and visitors can celebrate Canada Day close to home during the annual Over the Bridge celebration hosted by Urban Cellars Moose Jaw.

Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature a dunk tank, face painting, balloon animals, games, sidewalk chalk activities, a bounce castle, barbecue, and farmers market vendors.

Activities will operate using a punch-card system designed to provide affordable family fun.

The celebration will take place in the parking lot at 510 Home Street West.

Concerts in the Park

The Moose Jaw Health Foundation’s Concerts in the Park series will continue its 31st season with a special Canada Day performance by Class Action.

The free concert takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Crescent Park Amphitheatre. Donations collected during the evening will support the Foundation’s campaign to purchase new hospital beds for the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy live local music.

Look for the full concert schedule on Page A5 of the Wednesday, June 3, 2026, edition of the Moose Jaw Express.

Fireworks provide grand finale

The traditional Canada Day fireworks display will once again serve as the grand finale to Moose Jaw’s Canada Day celebrations thanks to the Moose Jaw Kinsmen Club.

Club President Scott Paquin confirmed the event will follow the same format as previous years, with fireworks launching from Hamilton Flats at approximately 10 p.m. or shortly after dark.

Paquin said organizers intend to maintain the traditional format for the annual fireworks show.

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express