From Penner to Toque, Homestand ’25 delivers music with a cause

MOOSE JAW — The stage was up, the lights were on, and the music rolled as Homestand ‘25 took over Ross Wells Ballpark this past weekend for its fifth year of music, community, and charity.

Hosted by River Street Promotions (RSP), this year’s lineup was one of the most diverse yet, with legendary children’s entertainer Fred Penner, Saskatoon favourites The Steadies, frontier-rock trio Elliott Brood, Canadian classic rock icons Streetheart, and headlining supergroup Toque.

For co-chair Laurie Kosior-Pappenfoot, the concert represented months of work by a volunteer team dedicated to keeping the festival alive.

“Laurie has really exerted some exceptional human and organizational skills in bringing us to where we are at this point,” RSP member Joel Stewart said.

The annual concert was never just about live music. Proceeds once again supported a joint mental health and wellness fund for students in both Prairie South and Holy Trinity Catholic school divisions, as well as upkeep and beautification of historic Ross Wells Ballpark.

Over its first four years, Homestand had already raised more than $500,000 for these causes. Stewart said the impact had been deeply felt in the community.

“We’re going to be bringing up the leaders from the different school divisions to come up and talk about why we’re here,” he said. “That’s exceptional. This community, and our business partners this year have rallied like never before.”

Sponsors and volunteers formed the backbone of the event, with dozens of local businesses contributing and young helpers — including students from Prairie Hockey Academy who pitched in during setup.

“Everyone on the RSP team is a volunteer,” Stewart said. “Of course, the artists, our great technicians, and our service providers get paid, but all of these people — Laurie and the exceptional team she surrounded herself with — are giving of their time. When it all works out, it just makes it feel like a better sacrifice.”

This year carried added meaning for organizers as they honoured Mark Novecosky, Kosior-Pappenfoot’s fellow co-chair, who was sidelined by a sudden health incident.

“Mark will be unable to attend the show he helped build tomorrow,” Stewart had said before the concert. “Mark is very beloved in this community, and he is the biggest music fan I know. His favourite band is Streetheart (and they’re) playing tomorrow night … We’re doing it for Mark.”

Novecosky’s dedication was symbolized earlier in the week when his family brought his well-worn “concert shoes” to the ballpark in his absence.

While every show brought variety, Stewart said this year’s roster captured something special.

“I’m really looking forward to the fact we have The Steadies right off the gate. Boom, we’re dancing right out of the gate. Boom, Fred’s going to have us dancing. Elliott Brood is going to have us up on our feet with our fists in the air. Streetheart’s going to come out and be beloved and awesome again. And then we have Canadian supergroup Toque,” he said.

Stewart said Penner’s addition to the bill was a coup that stirred up excitement well beyond families with children.

“Fred Penner is here if you have a kid 12 and under. You know what I’m learning … we’re all kids 12 and under,” he said. “When Fred’s name comes up, every adult smiles.”

For Kosior-Pappenfoot, the festival became a reflection of Moose Jaw’s unique sense of community.

“There’s a vibe in Moose Jaw, well before Homestand was ever here,” she said. “I feel this event really shows what that spirit is in a very tangible way.”

– Aaron Walker, Moose Jaw Express