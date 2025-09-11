Chateau St. Michael’s expands options with new ‘Care Lite’ suites

Chateau St. Michael’s combines quality nursing care, new Care Lite suites, and a home-like setting to give families peace of mind at every level of care MOOSE JAW — Chateau St. Michael’s retirement home has unveiled a new offering for seniors in Moose Jaw, adding 10 “Care Lite” suites to its range of accommodations this month.

The suites, created through recent renovations at the home, are designed for residents who remain largely independent but want additional peace of mind.

“Seniors suited to Care Lite (suites) are relatively independent but in need of (certain) care services, such as having a call pendant along with a nurse ‘check-in’ during the day,” said Bonita Allen, director of care at Chateau St. Michael’s. “Most important, (we have) access to our own 24-hour nurse on-site in case of an emergency.”

The suites are available at a rate of $3,500 per month, which includes home-cooked meals, utilities, laundry, housekeeping, cable, and priority care services.

Allen noted that Saskatchewan’s increase to the Personal Care Benefit has helped make the option accessible. “The increase has helped seniors and their families cover the high cost of care to a maximum of $3,500 per month,” she explained. “Assets are not considered and any senior with income of less than $3,500 per month is eligible.”

Chateau St. Michael’s remains unique in providing round-the-clock nursing support. Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) are on duty at all times, supported by a team of continuing care aides (CCAs) and personal support workers (PSWs).

“We are the only (local) private care home that offers this,” Allen said. “We can accommodate a person in all levels of care, which means that they can continue to stay in our facility … we realize how difficult it is for residents and their families to transition to a facility due to increased needs.”

The home currently cares for 65 residents with the support of nine nurses and 45 aides or support workers. Staff rotate through 12-hour shifts, with two nurses and up to eight aides working days, and one or two nurses supported by aides or medical attendants on nights.

Residents can also access medication administration, wound care, ostomy and catheter care, oxygen therapy, and palliative care services on-site.

The home emphasizes a welcoming atmosphere with daily recreation, special events, visiting musicians, and community programs, plus weekly physician visits, on-site lab work, hairdressing, and regular foot and hearing care.

“Chateau St. Michael’s has dedicated and caring employees who strive to provide the best care and to make this a home for all residents and families,” Allen said. “Our staff go above and beyond to … provide a positive, welcoming environment.”

The facility also features spacious grounds, home-cooked meals, and multiple accommodations ranging from assisted suites and one-bedroom apartments to full-care rooms.

For Allen, who oversees care at the residence, the work is personal.

“As the director of care, I have a passion for working with seniors,” she said. “I am dedicated and believe that all areas of their needs should be met. Seniors have worked very hard in their lives and they deserve respect, dignity, kindness, and love. I am an advocate for seniors and their families for their health, well-being, and safety.”

With demand for care increasing, Chateau St. Michael’s is also looking to grow its team with full-time, part-time, and casual positions.

“We are always looking for LPNs, CCAs, and PSWs, as our facility is growing,” Allen said. “If you’re tired of constant bells ringing and want a more caring and stress-free environment, call me at 306-693-2323.”

For more information about the new Care Lite suites or the Personal Care Benefit, call Darlene Lariviere at 306-693-2323 or visit ChateauStMichaels.com. Chateau St. Michael’s is located at 525 Seventh Avenue Southeast.

– Aaron Walker, Moose Jaw Express