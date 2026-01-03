Voltage ’25 draws hundreds of youth for New Year’s celebration

After hundreds of youth rang in the New Year at Voltage ’25, Joe’s Place founder Joe Dueck said the overnight event stood out for an uncommon reason — how smoothly it ran.

“Voltage 2025 was really amazing,” he said in an interview from Hillcrest Apostolic Church during cleanup on Jan. 3. “With an event of this magnitude, the fact that there were so few hiccups is kind of a miracle. Really, everything worked almost perfectly, and that’s incredible.”

Dueck estimated attendance at more than 660 people overall, including approximately 520 youth and 140 volunteers, noting that volunteer numbers are difficult to track precisely as people moved between roles throughout the night.

One of the night’s most popular attractions was the aptly named “danger zone sweeper wheel,” an inflatable game where rotating arms attempted to knock participants onto a padded floor. The activity formed part of the larger gladiator tournament, which ran throughout the evening and ended with one youth winning a new Sony PlayStation 5. The tournament also featured contributions from Vanier Collegiate’s robotics program, adding a student-built technological element.

Creative spaces also stayed busy throughout the night, particularly the art room, where some youth spent hours working on projects. Three art contests were held, including painting a canvas, creating a steampunk mask or pirate chest, and building a sculpture using modelling clay. Winners in each category received a new tablet.

“There was so much talent in that room,” Dueck said.

Gaming tournaments also drew strong participation, including Super Smash Bros. competitions on the Nintendo Switch and a Fortnite tournament, with prizes ranging from a gaming monitor to a large Linus Tech Tips prize package. Dueck said the ongoing support from Linus Media Group traces back to a Joe’s Place youth who won a Linus Tech Tips videography contest years ago, bringing attention to the work happening at the youth centre.

Other well-attended spaces included the puppy room, staffed by a former Joe’s Place youth, and the karaoke room, which he described as “unusually energetic.”

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the traditional Voltage skit, which Dueck said received some of the strongest audience responses in the event’s history.

“It actually surprised me how many of the older references got cheers,” he said, citing Kermit the Frog, Statler and Waldorf from The Muppet Show, and Larry the Cucumber from VeggieTales.

This year’s skit also featured the highest number of Joe’s Place Media Alliance participants to date, many of whom had never acted before. Dueck said these participants “just nailed their parts.”

Beyond entertainment, Dueck said the skit carried a message he hopes youth take with them into the New Year.

“Probably the biggest thing that we want youth to take away is that, if they are struggling with anything, they do not have to do it alone,” he said. “They can ask for help, admit that they need help, and there are people out there willing to help. Come to Joe’s Place if you’re struggling, and we would love to get to know you.”

Dueck added that Joe’s Place is still seeking sponsors to support remaining Voltage-related programming this month, including the Covenant movie premiere — a filmed version of the Media Alliance live skit that will see youth arrive by limo and walk the red carpet — expected to take place around Jan. 20.

For more information, visit Voltage-SK.com or “Joe’s Place Youth Centre (official)” on Facebook. Joe’s Place Youth Centre is located at 402 Main Street North.

Aaron Walker

Reporter

Moose Jaw Express