P&H ends grain handling at Moose Jaw elevator while other operations continue

A longstanding chapter in Moose Jaw’s agricultural landscape came to a quiet close as the aging grain elevator at Parrish & Heimbecker’s (P&H) 501 High Street West facility stopped receiving deliveries last month.

According to P&H, the grain elevator portion of the Moose Jaw site closed on Dec. 19, 2025, marking the end of grain-handling operations at the older structure. Other parts of the facility — including its crop input operations — remain fully operational and are not expected to close.



“The grain portion of the Moose Jaw elevator is closing, but the crop input location is still operating as normal,” said Monika Robertson, who works in corporate marketing and communications for P&H.

According to a post shared by a site manager, the last delivery was made by veteran driver Kelly Bumphrey, who has hauled grain to P&H for decades. While the driver could not be reached for comment and P&H was unable to share details about his career, the final delivery was regarded by some as a symbolic end to an era.

Robertson said the decision to close the grain elevator was tied to a broader review of the company’s higher-performing or priority assets across Saskatchewan and Canada.

“It’s a combination of things … when we look at all of our assets in Saskatchewan, we wanted to ensure that we were putting more work into our better assets,” she said. “We want to make sure that any of our upgrades and growth go into some different facilities across Saskatchewan, but we do have a number still (operational) in Saskatchewan. It’s just basically to optimize our operations across Canada.”

While the Moose Jaw elevator is no longer receiving grain, Robertson emphasized that the company continues to operate extensively throughout the province, offering alternatives for producers and truck drivers who previously delivered to the site.

“For any of our farmers — existing customers or new customers — we have locations in Congress, Watrous, and Weyburn that are relatively close, depending on which area of Saskatchewan they are in. All of those locations are still operating fully, and any truck driver or farmer can deliver grain there,” she said.

Robertson added that P&H continues to maintain a strong provincial and national presence.

“We still have several locations across Saskatchewan and in every province (that remain in operation) — just this grain portion in Moose Jaw is closing,” she said.

The site holds a place in local industrial history. Robin Hood Flour traces its Canadian origins to Moose Jaw in 1909, and the company’s iconic Robin Hood figure was painted on the same mill elevator in 1922, later becoming a familiar landmark for decades.

Robertson said there are currently no confirmed plans regarding the future of the closed elevator structure, and no announced changes to other operations at the site.

“I don’t know what the plans are for the building,” she said, adding that the company is not aware of any planned expansions to the remaining crop input operations at this time.

The closure also comes as P&H continues to expand and consolidate its grain-handling network elsewhere in Western Canada. The company has announced it is acquiring GrainsConnect Canada, a transaction that includes four high-capacity grain elevators in Saskatchewan and Alberta, along with a 50-per-cent ownership stake in Fraser Grain Terminal at the Port of Vancouver. While P&H has not linked the Moose Jaw closure directly to that acquisition, the move aligns with broader industry trends toward concentrating investment in newer, higher-capacity assets and export-oriented infrastructure.

