Rooted in the proud traditions of the voyageurs and Red River settlers, Wakamow Valley came alive Oct. 3 as the inaugural Métis Fall Festival: Rendezvous and Voyageur Games celebrated the enduring spirit of Métis culture in Moose Jaw.

Hosted by the New Southern Plains Métis Local No. 160, the free community event invited the public to experience an evening of traditional games, live entertainment, and cultural displays under a large 40-by-60-foot tent set up beside the Wakamow skating oval.

“It’s about cultural awareness,” said organizer Darrell Hawman. “This is our first annual festival … and it’s a celebration of Métis culture and activities.”

The festival’s debut coincided with Truth and Reconciliation Week, offering an opportunity for residents to learn more about Métis heritage while enjoying hands-on participation and entertainment.

Earlier in the day, Grade 4 students from local schools took part in a special pilot program that introduced traditional skills and games. The morning session ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured eight activities, including a half-size Red River cart relay, flower packing, a canoe carry, jigging lessons, and painting crafts.

Hawman said the festival was structured to begin with hands-on activities for students in the morning before transitioning into an evening celebration open to the wider community, where families filled the oval grounds to enjoy live performances, browse cultural exhibits, and take part in Voyageur-style competitions.

The evening lineup featured a strongman competition, Métis cultural displays, and live performances, including karaoke entertainment, dancers, and a closing set by Métis country artist Jason Lepine. The strongman contest drew enthusiastic crowds with cash prizes for the top three finishers, alongside traditional competitions such as axe throwing and tug-of-war.

Performances included a mix of traditional and contemporary music, with local singer Sam Ariss warming up the stage before Lepine closed the night. Southern Plains Métis Thunder instructor Trina Gueffroy also led a spirited jigging showcase.

Hawman said the community’s response was encouraging and that organizers are already thinking ahead to next year.

“We’ve had good success (with our recent programming) and we’re hoping to make this an annual event,” he said.

The Métis Fall Festival was made possible through support from Gibson Energy, SaskWater, Moose Jaw Co-op, and the Métis Nation.

For more information or to register for future activities, contact Darrell Hawman at 306-631-7438.

– Aaron Walker,

Moose Jaw Express