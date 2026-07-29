Dive Into Adventure at the Moose Jaw Public Library this summer

Summer in Moose Jaw is heating up, but the coolest place in town isn’t the pool—it’s the library. Whether you are planning a lazy day at the lake, seeking refuge from the summer sun, or looking for an exciting way to fill a rainy afternoon, the Moose Jaw Public Library (MJPL) continues to serve as the ultimate gathering place for people of all ages.

This summer, the library is turning up the excitement with its “Dive In: Exploring Water from Puddles to Oceans” theme. The Summer Reading Club is in full swing, and it is not too late to join! The program offers something for everyone, from toddlers to adults. You can pick up a welcome pack at the library or download one from the website. Whether you are logging reading minutes, listening to audiobooks, or completing book reviews, every activity earns ballots for weekly prize draws.

For the younger crowd, ages 8 to 12 can even submit four-word book reviews for extra ballots, while teens (ages 13-19) can grab a challenge brochure to earn scratch tickets and win prizes. Adults aren’t left out of the fun either—with ten reading tasks to complete, you can accumulate entries for the Grand Prize draw. Remember, eBooks and audiobooks count, so reading can happen anywhere your summer takes you!

The library is also bridging the gap between digital learning and outdoor exploration. On Saturday, August 8, the Nanan STEM Academy is hosting a free, hands-on workshop from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is a fantastic opportunity for kids ages 8 to 14 to dive into robotics, Minecraft, and Snap Circuits. If you are looking to take your adventures further afield, take advantage of the library’s “secret weapon”: until September 8, you can use your valid Saskatchewan library card to borrow a Regional Park Pass. These passes offer a seven-day loan period, granting you free access to nearly 100 regional parks across the province. It is the perfect excuse to pack a bag and explore Saskatchewan.

When the temperature rises, the library theatre offers a comfortable escape with “Free Movie Mania.” All August screenings are free to attend. Families can enjoy sensory-friendly hits like The Super Mario Bros Movie on August 4, the heartwarming Paddington 2 on August 8, or A Minecraft Movie on August 22. Adult cinephiles also have a great lineup, including Once Upon a Time in the West on August 10, Project Hail Mary on August 24, and Zappa on August 27.

Books truly are our best friends during the long, lazy days of summer—they have the power to take us places we have never been. The Moose Jaw Public Library is open and ready to welcome you, though please note they will be closed on August 3 for the Civic Holiday.

Visit the library at 461 Langdon Crescent, check out their webpage, or call 306-692-2787 to start your summer adventure today. Enrich your life through connection—we’ll see you at the library!

By Joan Ritchie