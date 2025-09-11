Back to class: Vanier students share first impressions

Students in both the Prairie South School Division and the Holy Trinity Catholic School Division are back in school, with classes resuming Sept. 2.

For most, the return means reconnecting with friends, meeting teachers, and adjusting to new schedules after a two-month summer break. This year’s back-to-school check-in comes through a random sample at Vanier Collegiate, where five students agreed to a brief interview. Their voices offer a glimpse into the shared experience of returning students. Back to routine Renee, a Grade 12 student at Vanier, said the first days back have been about readjusting. “I’m just getting used to things and getting back into the routine,” he said, adding that familiar faces make the transition easier. When asked if he has a favourite class or teacher to give a shout-out to, he replied: “My favourite teachers are definitely Mr. Haakenson and Miss Douglas — they’re making things way easier.” Jason, a Grade 10 student, said he’s especially eager for extracurriculars. “We’ve got a lot of sports teams going this year. It’s going to be nice.”

New beginnings

For younger students, the return is all about that first taste of high school life. Brody, a Grade 9 student who previously attended St. Mary School, said the transition to high school was smoother than expected. “It’s pretty cool going from classroom to classroom. At first I was pretty nervous, but now it’s actually not that bad. I’m making new friends, too,” he said. When asked what classes they look forward to most or the teachers who made the strongest impression, Brody pointed to woods class, while Jason said “Mr. Atkins and robotics” stood out. Joshua, another Grade 9 student, said the increased independence defined his first days at Vanier.

“It’s nice. I like the freedom of it,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot more freedom than even in Grade 8, because you can leave the school at lunch. We haven’t done that much so far, but I like how the classes are structured more and I like that it starts a little later.” Joshua said he was surprised to reconnect with a previous teacher. “I would say my favourite teacher so far is probably (Kayla) Jacobs. I’ve had her before in Grade 7, but I really like her, and she’s good here too.” Cameron, also in Grade 9, recently graduated from St. Agnes School. “It’s great,” he said, noting that he isn’t rushing to form an impression.

Summer vacation

When it came to the recently concluded summer vacation, Vanier students split their time in different ways — some stayed close to home, others travelled across the country, and many spent time focusing on family. For some, the break meant a slower pace. Renee summed it up simply: “I stayed local and didn’t really go anywhere.” Many other students expressed the same sentiment off the record, with Jason echoing the quieter theme, saying he “mostly played video games and went camping a few times.” For most, it was time spent with family that stood out. “I went on vacation too, and met up with my family to visit,” Brody said. Joshua kept most of his summer close to home after one major trip. “Our class went to Quebec for a week on the first week of summer, and then I didn’t go on any other vacations. I went to a wedding, but didn’t really do that much this summer.” Cameron had one of the busiest schedules. “I’ve been doing trips around the country. I’ve been to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick this summer,” he said. In Prairie South, the first semester runs until Jan. 29, with exams scheduled Jan. 26 to 29. In Holy Trinity, the first semester concludes Jan. 30 with exams from Jan. 26 to 29. Full calendars and other details are available online at PrairieSouth.ca and HTCSD.ca.

– Aaron Walker – Moose Jaw Express