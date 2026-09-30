Art in the Attic turning pre-loved art into local and global support returns October 17

Do you have a painting sitting in storage that no longer matches your home decor, or a framed print tucked away waiting for a new home?

The Rotary Club of Moose Jaw Wakamow is calling on local residents to clear off their walls and dig through their closets for a great cause as the annual Art in the Attic sale makes its return this fall.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Moose Jaw Centre for Arts & Culture (217 Main Street North), this popular community fundraiser offers pre-loved artwork a second life. Whether you are redecorating, moving, downsizing, or simply hunting for an affordable, unique piece to complete a room, Art in the Attic provides a treasure trove of art while directly benefiting vital charitable work in Moose Jaw and around the globe.

The community’s generosity during last year’s sale set a high benchmark. In 2025, Moose Jaw residents donated more than 940 pieces of artwork, keeping hundreds of paintings, needlework, and prints out of storage and giving them new appreciation on local walls.

Thanks to enthusiastic shoppers and generous donors, the 2025 event raised over $10,000 for the Rotary Club of Moose Jaw Wakamow’s service projects. Organizers anticipate another large and diverse selection of artwork this year, ensuring buyers of all tastes and budgets can find something special.

Donating wall art is simple and accessible. The Western Development Museum – Moose Jaw (50 Diefenbaker Drive) is once again serving as the official community collection point. Donors can drop off paintings, framed prints, posters, and needlework during regular museum operating hours, seven days a week, through October 10, 2026.

For large, heavy, or difficult-to-transport donations, donors are asked to contact Event Coordinator Staci Hill via email at rotaryartintheattic@gmail.com to arrange collection and pickup times.

The Rotary Club extends its gratitude to the Moose Jaw Centre for Arts & Culture, Strictly Fencing, and the Western Development Museum Moose Jaw for their continued support and operational roles in making the fundraiser possible.

Every purchase and donation made through Art in the Attic powers community outreach. Locally, proceeds assist high-impact organizations including the Moose Jaw Health Foundation, Heartland Hospice, Festival of Words, Square One Community, Moose Jaw & District Food Bank, and Hunger in Moose Jaw.

Education and youth literacy remain central to Rotary’s mission. Funds support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library delivering free monthly books to local children from birth to age five, as well as the local Music Festival and two annual Christine Boyczuk Post-Secondary Scholarships.

Internationally, the club collaborates with Rotary partners in Guatemala to build essential school infrastructure such as classrooms, kitchens, and washrooms in rural communities, while sponsoring scholarships for youth pursuing education beyond Grade 6.

By giving artwork a new home on October 17, community members true to Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” can transform wall decor into meaningful change across Moose Jaw and across the world.

By Joan Ritchie

Moose Jaw Express