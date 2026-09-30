A 20-year musical journey comes to an end as Lunch At Allen’s brings farewell tour to Moose Jaw

Music lovers in Moose Jaw are in for a bittersweet and memorable evening this fall as one of Canada’s most cherished musical ensembles prepares to take the stage together for the final time. Lunch At Allen’s featuring Canadian songwriting and performing legends Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan, and Ian Thomas is bringing the Prairie leg of their nationwide Farewell Tour to town. On Wednesday, October 9, the powerhouse quartet will perform at the Mae Wilson Theatre in the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, marking a major milestone in a 20-year musical journey.

What makes this farewell tour particularly special is how the group originally formed. Back in 2004, Lunch At Allen’s came together for what was intended to be a modest, single eight-date songwriter’s circle tour. However, the instant magic and camaraderie shared among the four artists transformed a brief collaboration into two decades of nationwide touring and lasting friendship.

Reflecting on what turned a one-off tour into a 20-year chapter, group member Ian Thomas shares that their distinct voices and individual styles bonded them immediately. “In part it was that we sang quite well together considering we have such different voices,” Thomas explained. “We also came at this with very different writing styles which ended up being quite refreshing.”

To call Lunch At Allen’s a Canadian musical powerhouse is an understatement. Collectively, McLauchlan, Church, Jordan, and Thomas have contributed to over 25 million records sold worldwide. As prolific songwriters, their work has been recorded by international icons such as Josh Groban, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher, and Rod Stewart. Canadian audiences also hold deep affection for their individual classic hits, including McLauchlan’s Farmer’s Song, Jordan’s Marina Del Rey, and Thomas’s Painted Ladies.

Adding an indispensable warmth to the trio of male songwriters is Cindy Church, known for her work with Quartette and the Great Western Orchestra. Thomas highlights the essential element Church brings to the group’s dynamic.

“Well first of all Cindy may not have had hits but her songs are the sweetest and a reminder that we shouldn’t necessarily judge songs by the units sold even though that is the norm,” said Thomas. “Cindy’s presence brings things of the feminine order to the group. Her voice on the top of the chord is the icing on the cake and the subject matter through the soul of a woman is a breath of fresh air.”

As the group travels across the Prairies for this final leg, emotions are running high. Two decades of shared road trips and performances have turned the quartet into a family.

“At this age, time is rushing by,” Thomas admitted. “There will be sadness I am sure, maybe some out and out blubbering, as we have become something of a family. We’ve travelled this country together coast to coast for over 20 years, the memories are wonderful. I think we will all be feeling a serious sense of gratitude for what Lunch At Allen’s has given us.”

For Thomas and his bandmates, performing for Prairie audiences holds a heartfelt resonance tied deeply to Canadian identity.

“No matter where we have played coast to coast, we’ve felt something we have to call … Canadian,” Thomas reflected. “In this thought I feel as at home with the people of the prairies as I do with folks from the coast or the big cities. In short, we love playing anywhere in Canada… Canada is a family, and a breath of fresh air in a pretty confused world at the moment. So, we’re all heading out on this tour to play for some of our family in the west. One of the stops is Moose Jaw. Love playing the theatre there.”

Concertgoers can expect an evening filled with intimate storytelling, warm humor, beloved familiar hits, and fresh material. “There are some songs we all love doing and there are some songs we are expected to do that we still love doing!” Thomas added. “Songwriters like it when folks know us so well they can sing along with some of the hits.”

Lunch At Allen’s … Farewell Tour! will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mae Wilson Theatre, Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, Moose Jaw. Reserved seating is $70.00 – $80.00 (plus taxes & fees) available at the Box Office by calling 306-693-4700.

By Joan Ritchie

Moose Jaw Express